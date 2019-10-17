Sbahle’s hacker stress: 'The person contacted me to tell me I won’t get it back from her'

Sbahle is in need of help from fans to get her Twitter account back.

She shared on her Instagram that she missed her Twitter account after a hacker stole it last year.

Even after numerous attempts to get her account back, Sbahle explained that the hacker promised that she wouldn't get her account back.

“I miss my Twitter account. It was hacked last year. The person who hacked it contacted me and told me that I won't get it back from her," she explained in a post on Instagram Stories.

The fitness enthusiast explained that she reached out to the hacker, who threatened to post her private information.