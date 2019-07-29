S Mag

Boity, Alicia Keys and Sbahle Mpisane: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By s mag - 29 July 2019 - 11:30
Boity Thulo during the 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) at the Sun City Superbowl on March 02, 2019 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

It’s another Monday and what better way to ease back into reality than by looking back at what the rich and famous got up to over the weekend?

From sporty pursuits like the Soweto Derby and the Boks versus The All Blacks to luxurious travels, our celebs did it all this weekend and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite moments here.

Boity Thulo is currently slaying in Europe in what looks like a once in a lifetime experience with popular champagne brand, Moët & Chandon.  The rapper and TV personality has been serving looks including in this "your favourite rich auntie"all green ensemble while she was at the Maison's headquarters. 

Maps Maponyane traded his usual tailored suit steeze for a Springbok t-shirt this weekend.  The TV personality was in New Zealand for a shoot but also made time to support the national rugby team on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram

Are you guys ready for #CarlingCup? 😁 🖤 or 💛?

A post shared by Maya (@shomadjozi) on

Limpopo champion, Sho Madjozi gave a stellar performance at the Soweto Derby with her troops on Saturday and they made sure they added more colour to the stadium that was predominantly black and yellow.   

View this post on Instagram

sweet love + summer vibes 💜💜💜

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Alicia Keys and her hubby, Swizz Beatz were chasing the sun and enjoying beautiful views, they make nine years of marriage look fun!  

Mapaseka Koetle took time off the busy city life to visit her parent’s home in the Free State.  Of course the star didn’t leave the swag in Johannesburg, she looked good while taking it easy in her family home.

Our favourite FitnessBunnie, Sbahle Mpisane was doing what she does on the regular: looking effortlessly beautiful. The personal trainer recently made great strides this year by taking her first steps without aid after her car accident last year.

