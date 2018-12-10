Sbahle Mpisane, Basetsana Kumalo & Jennifer Lopez: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
These celebrities are certainly living their best festive lives; from partying it up in Dubai to just taking it easy and appreciating the Christmas spirit.
There was also a lot of love on the horizon as we saw some wedding bells, clearly, a weekend well spent for these celebrities.
Here's what else your favourite celebs got up to this weekend:
Following her horror crash that happened in August this year, fitness bunnie Sbahle Mpisane certainly looks to be doing well and full of life. This weekend she had a date with her girls and posted on Instagram for the first time since the accident.
18 years ago I walked down the isle with my father in hand to marry the love of my life, my heart person, my inspiration, one who brings me immense joy and pleasure. You looked me deep in my eyes and promised to love me and protect me, and you have lived up to those vows and so much more. You believe in me, you want the best for me, you push me when I doubt myself, you celebrate my achievements like they are your own. You look at me as only YOU can, you laugh at my lame jokes, you go to war for me ....I have never known this kind of love. Thank you for choosing me. I would choose you over many lifetimes. I love doing this thing called life with you. It’s a great and beautiful adventure, never a dull moment. You are an extraordinary dad to our kids. Wow I marvel at you and how you parent. You are no walk in the park with them but you are so present and engaged. You still make me laugh uncontrollably. 21 years of being together and 18 years of being married has been my greatest joy. Thank you for all that you have taught me. I feel like we grew up together and raised each other, since we were so young when we got married and what we just wanted to do was to be together no matter what. We wanted to have a family, travel, run businesses, have fun and just be, so many dreams we had in our younger days and so blessed that most by Grace we have been granted. You have given me that and so much more. Ngiyabonga Mbulaz’omnyama, Mashobane, Mntungwa. Uthando lwakho lungenze umuntu emphakathini. Mina nawe sofa’slahlane. I wish you long life, I wish you eternal joy, I wish you peace, I wish you health and I wish you all that you wish for yourself. Thank you for making me the happiest and content woman. I love you.
Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo had us in our feels this weekend when they renewed their wedding vows. This year marked their 18th year of marriage and by the looks of things it has been ultimate bliss! She looked beautiful in a delicate lace gown.
Christmas time is almost upon us and J Lo is starting things off early. Taking it easy this year, the singer stayed indoors this weekend and decorated her Christmas tree with her kids. Awww!
AKA was out in Dubai performing at the #SoleDXB annual footwear, music, art, and lifestyle festival that takes place at the Dubai Design District. He met up with rapper T.I and by the looks of things the two really hit it off.
It seems that T.I and AKA were not the only ones representing in the Middle East this weekend. Level Up singer Ciara was out at a grand ball hosted by Vogue Arabia in Dubai this weekend. Keeping it local she was in a gown by Arabic designer Zuhair Murad.