Percy Tau, Azania Mosaka: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Just like that, the first weekend of August is done and dusted. And it seems the countdown to Spring has officially started. Phew, time flies when you’re having fun!
Of course the weekend was nothing short of lit, with a dash of downtime for some of our favourite celebrities. From yacht parties and family trips, to football debuts on a field abroad, here’s a roundup of what your faves got up to this weekend.
Azania Mosaka was on official host duties, as per usual but this time it was for the Amnesty International’s Global Assembly. The radio host was also part of a panel with activists from across the continent where they spoke about human rights and civic spaces among other important issues.
Phindile Gwala painted the town neon! The former Muvhango actress was among other stars like Somizi, Sbahle Mpisane and Khaya Dladla for the Vida Fiesta - Summer Edition launch at Cubana Richards Bay.
Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali released the first episode of her new podcast, Sincerely Yours with DJ Zinhle where they spoke about relationships and allowing friends and family to influence decisions about relationships.
Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali released the first episode of her new podcast, Sincerely Yours. Her first guest was DJ Zinhle and they spoke about all things love, infidelity and healing.
Influencers Sarah Langa Mackay and Kefilwe Mabote were twinning and running the streets of London the best way to do it: by looking effortlessly chic. We’re here for the high-end fashion, rich aunties aesthetic!
Bafana Bafana forward, Percy Tau made his debut for Belgian side Club Brugge on Saturday. Being the star that he is, Tau even scored his first goal for the team, making Mzansi extremely proud!
Our favourite awkward black girl, Issa Rae took time out of the television studio to celebrate with her with her friends at her annual Yacht party. The star-studded affair saw the likes of Gabrielle Union, Ryan Destiny and Dwayne Wade basking in the sun and just having fun.