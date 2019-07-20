WATCH | Sbahle has been pushing boundaries in her journey to recovery
It's almost one year since Sbahle Mpisane was involved in a car crash which left her seriously injured, but she's managed to fight her way back to recovery.
And, even though Sbahle isn't 100% yet, she continues to push her limits.
She shared a video of one of her sessions with her fitness trainer, explaining that she always looks at the positive.
"A lot of times people look at the negative side of what they feel they can’t do. I always look at the positive side of what I can do," she said.
In a separate post Sbahle admitted that putting pressure on both her legs was hard, but she wants to surprise her mom by walking without crutches.
"Putting pressure on both legs is the hardest thing to try but my doctor recommended me to give it a try. I want to surprise my mum with a short walk without holding my crutches this month so we are training my lower body well to with stand pressure. I believe in myself, wish me more luck."
