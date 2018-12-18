Sbahle Mpisane and Tobeka Madiba-Zuma share heartwarming visit.

Former first lady Tobeka Madiba-Zuma paid Sbahle Mpisane a visit over the weekend and the two both spoke about the special occasion on their social media accounts.

Sbahle was recently released from hospital after being involved in a horror crash which left her fighting for her life. She spent months in hospital recovering and said her release was a 'miracle.'

Sbahle's family has strong ties to the Zuma family. Sbahle posted a picture of herself with Tobeka and said that their conversation had left her at ease and with peace.

"It amazes me how one positive talk with Mum Zuma is yet to change a few of my days. Blessed with happiness and peace of mind."

The former first lady also shared pictures of their encounter on social media and spoke about the power of God.

She commented on Sbahle's snap and said "we love you more than it show‚ hun."