Sbahle Mpisane on wedding plans with Itu: I am married to myself

Fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane has broken her silence on her relationship with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune‚ telling fans that she is only focused on herself and recovering from her horror car crash.

The pair have not posted about each other for over a month‚ leading some jittery fans to think that there might be trouble in paradise.

The couple took a break in 2017 before getting back together several months later. Now fans are concerned that the same thing might be happening and have left messages on Sbahle's social media pages.

One fans asked her on Monday whether she was still planning to marry "Africa's number one".