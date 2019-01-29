Tobeka Madida Zuma and Sbahle Mpisane hit the gym and 'pushed beyond their limits'

It's no secret that Sbahle Mpisane and her family share a close relationship with the Zuma clan.

While Sbahle has been recovering after spending months in hospital following a near-death car accident last year, Tobeka Madida Zuma posted pictures of herself with the fitness queen during the festive season.

Now the two have hit the gym together. Sbahle has been posting pictures of her progress on her social media accounts. With her leg still in a brace and visible bandages on her body, her fans have supported her in her determination to claim back her strength.

On Instagram, Tobeka Zuma posted images of the two working out.