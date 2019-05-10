Itu Khune’s new bae clears the air on marriage and cheating claims
Itumeleng Khune's new girlfriend, Sphelele, has broken her silence on their relationship, denying suggestions that she had been with Itu while he was still dating Sbahle Mpisane.
Itu and Sphelele got tongues wagging recently when they made their relationship "Instagram official". In a series of pictures of himself with Sphelele, Itu said he was "blessed".
While Itu was dragged for leaving a "sick" Sbahle, questions arose over whether he had been seeing Sphelele while still with the fitness fundi.
Sphelele finally addressed the question in an Instagram Stories Q&A session, clearing the air on the claim.
She said the pair were not together when Itu was involved with Sbahle, but revealed that she and Itu had dated before.
It might be early days in their relationship, but Sphelele hasn't ruled out marriage.
When asked if she was thinking of getting married soon, she responded: "Once I'm stable. Definitely!"
When asked why 32 ( Itu wears the number on his football jersey and refers to himself as Itu Khune 32), Sphelele playfully hit back with a "why not number 32?"
Itu has previously slammed criticism of his new relationship, telling his followers that who to date was his choice.
"Can I live my life in peace please," he wrote on Twitter late last month, before tweeting: "My life, my decisions".
CAN I LIVE MY LIFE IN PEACE PLEASE ?? pic.twitter.com/Zgr8lhvmHU— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) April 28, 2019