WATCH | Nadia Nakai opens up to Cassper: I feel I am overlooked a lot

After a whole three years of creating an album, Nadia Nakai is finally ready for the world to hear Naked and she poured her heart out about all the challenges that went into finally having the album, which included major self-doubt.

Nadia spoke to her boss Cassper Nyovest on the new Family Tree Podcast on YouTube where she didn't hold anything back, particularly the emotions she went through.

"I think it was extremely emotional for me because I always had an idea of what I thought sounded good enough until I got better than good enough then I understood what the criticism was... I had to grow into an artist that was good enough to make a great album."

"I feel I am overlooked a lot. Last year, without an album I had one of the best years as an artist period, and I am female. With all my male counterparts, I really was killing it but there's always excuses made of why I don't deserve to be where I need to be. Things like she's pretty so things are easy for her or she's associated with Cassper hence her success."