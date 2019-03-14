Tellaman's just as whipped as his song reveals, but who's the lucky woman?

Whipped hitmaker Tellaman has admitted that he's totally smitten but has decided to keep his love life safely guarded, so that it doesn't become the reason for his fame.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE as his song continued to top radio charts, Tellaman explained why he wanted to keep his love life and muse to himself for the moment.

"I am not single. There is someone I am seeing, even though I'd like not to share it at this point. She's really cool and she's my friend.

"We haven't really spoken about it (telling the world about us) but there hasn't been any problem when people spot us together. I just don't feel like it's a cool thing to just put it out there, just because... or for popularity or for desires to be called power couple or whatever. That's not where my head is at. If people organically know about us then that's fine and if they don't that's also okay," he said.

The crooner, who rose to fame with his features on hip-hop songs like DJ Speedsta's Mayo and Nasty C's Don't Do It recently released a song that has made him one of the most sought after vocalists in SA.

However, God Decides and particularly Whipped were written when the singer was in a different space and it tells a story of his past relationship.