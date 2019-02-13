King Zwelithini blesses #GcwalisaIMabhida concert

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has given his blessings to a music concert that has managed to get around the trademark hurdle of king of hip-hop Cassper Nyovest's #FillUp.

Organisers of the maskandi music concert have skipped through the legal hoop by calling the concert #GcwalisaIMabhida, a direct Zulu translation of the phrase #FillUp.

The maskandi concert is billed to feature more than 70 artists, some of whom will sing other genres.

"Today, a delegation from the Indlamlenze Development Foundation, paid the king a visit at his oSuthu Royal Palace, in Nongoma, KwaZulu Natal," Mthokozisi Zuma, the director of the foundation and the music concert project director.