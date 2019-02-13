King Zwelithini blesses #GcwalisaIMabhida concert
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has given his blessings to a music concert that has managed to get around the trademark hurdle of king of hip-hop Cassper Nyovest's #FillUp.
Organisers of the maskandi music concert have skipped through the legal hoop by calling the concert #GcwalisaIMabhida, a direct Zulu translation of the phrase #FillUp.
The maskandi concert is billed to feature more than 70 artists, some of whom will sing other genres.
"Today, a delegation from the Indlamlenze Development Foundation, paid the king a visit at his oSuthu Royal Palace, in Nongoma, KwaZulu Natal," Mthokozisi Zuma, the director of the foundation and the music concert project director.
"This unique, first-of-its-kind music festival takes place on 30 March 2019 at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium. During the visit earlier today [Wednesday], King Goodwill expressed his excitement ahead of the concert, describing #GcwalisaIMabhida as a vital part of efforts to accelerate social cohesion in the province."
Nyovest has been claiming that the FillUp trademark, which he has used for concerts at Ticketpro Dome, Orlando, FNB and Moses Mabhida stadiums, belonged to him after Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani threw a #FillUpGiyaniStadium concert in Limpopo in September.
Zuma added: “Maskandi is our very own home-brewed music that celebrates and showcases our heritage and cultural diversity. It is our pride, and this concert will elevate the status of maskandi as a musical genre.
"I am very happy that Khuzani and all these young people who are supporting him have managed to put together such a wonderful musical concert. Zuma said the monarch further blessed musician Khuzani “Indlamlenze” Mpungose, the festival director and the event's headline act, with a cow.
"As per Zulu culture, Khuzani arrived at the King's palace bearing gifts in a form of two cows showing respect."
Khuzani will share the stage with top acts such as Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Shwi NoMntekhala, Ingane Zoma, Dlubheka, Imthente, Amageza Amahle and Benny Mayengane, just to mention a few.
Tickets are available at Computicket and range from R100 to R250, while VIP tickets will be available at the stadium.