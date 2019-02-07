Fans are still reeling in shock at the revelation that Cassper and his former bestie Riky Rick have seemingly fallen out and are not real friends anymore‚ with the recent revelation adding to a growing list of people Cassper has parted ways with over the years.

Changing your circle of friends is normal as you grow‚ but fans couldn't believe it when both Riky and Cassper clarified their relationship‚ but stressed that there was no beef.

"He did say we weren’t real friends. I was a bit confused but you’re right. It is what it is I guess. No beef. Just ain't talking. That happens. Let’s not blow it up into beef. I don’t wanna beef with nobody.

Especially people who were close friends. Don’t have that type of energy‚" Cassper said of the situation.