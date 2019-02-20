5 things we are REALLY hoping to hear from Tito Mboweni's first budget speech

1. All the money is paid back

We’re still waiting for you know who to pay back the money. Wouldn’t it be nice if Mboweni could announce that not only had JZ made good on his debts but also the nice people at Bosasa were just joking about liquidation and have plenty of cash in their safe left to give back to the country? Oh and Atul Gupta sent a check so that’s all good too – sure most of it would probably go straight to Eskom but a few millions stuffed into Louis Vuitton handbags would be nice.

2. Fill up the cabinet with Cassper Nyovest

He once wrote a song about our current Finance Minister, which according to reports at the time caused the man no end of stress and public humiliation but hey now that Cassper has declared himself the greatest rapper ever to come out of South Africa, filled up FNB, wowed audiences at the Global Citizen concert and hung out with international celebrities – he may be just the representative the Minister needs to fill up the coffers and attract FDI. Hell it might just be the announcement that the rapper has been teasing on his social media ahead of the budget speech. Either that or he’s releasing Tito Mboweni 2.0…

3. Let’s get high on our own supply

Things are tough, times are tight, the rest of the world is not too happy about all the revelations of the Zondo and other commissions and so if realistically we’re going to be asked to tighten our belts for the good of the nation – can we at least have a little weed to help us get through this thing, whatever it is? Taxing marijuana production is also a good source of income and as long it’s properly legal and we can light up like Canadians, would we really complain dude?