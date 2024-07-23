Ziya Xulu hopes the SA television and film industry can write more roles for young performers that are size-inclusive and cater for greater body representation.
At the weekend, Xulu won Best Newcomer for her portrayal of Pikiwe in Shaka iLembe at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards.
She beat Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku from Outlaws and Zamuntu Khoza from Sibongile and The Dlamini’s.
“I don’t consider myself as a newcomer and I think I might be called this for another five years,” she said. “I’ve been doing this acting thing. I’ve been grinding and paddling. The fact that I’m only called a newcomer now when I’ve been at it for close to a decade is truly humbling, so beautiful.
“This award is a reminder that the work you put in doesn’t go unnoticed. I thought by now I’d be getting leading roles by the dozen. I can only imagine if I had this award years ago, I might’ve not been ready. My drive might have been fuelled by an ego that the award brings. It’s also such an amazing thing that I got this award at home soil.”
The 26-year-old from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, last year hit in big on the epic drama acting opposite Nomzamo Mbatha. She has also starred in MTV Shuga and Red Ink.
“I hope I’ve given young girls like me the courage to do it, to go for their dreams. I hope I gave them a reference that it’s doable. I also hope to continue leaving footsteps for them to walk on, just like I did with Anele Mdoda’s footprints,” she said.
“I don’t think I would’ve been as confident as I am today if I didn’t see how bold Anele was and still is. Even how Masasa Mbangeni took on a lead as a dark-skinned actor on Scandal!.
LISTEN | Ziya Xulu hopes to see more plus-size actors take lead roles
Actor wants to inspire young women to embrace their skin, body
Image: Supplied.
“I often see a brief that says, we need the leading lady to be very beautiful but I choose to silence them. I ignore all of that and go into an audience room shouting: ‘A very beautiful girl has entered. You asked for her?’
Xulu got her big break as DJ Zee on Isithembiso in 2018. While she thought she’d continue securing more roles, her acting career didn’t peak the way she expected.
“Shaka iLembe catapulted me. I welcome the love but I’m still learning how to place boundaries. I’m just taking fame and the interactions I have with people, one moment at a time. I’m still learning how to speak with people but still acknowledge how they feel when they see me,” she said.
“The fact that I am surrounded by such big names in the industry, I can ask the likes of Nomzamo how to tackle certain situations concerning fame. From the people stopping me on the street to the DMs I get. I try my best to give my supporters my time.
“So, one would say I have a healthy relationship with fame, for now, despite the impostor syndrome that often takes the better of me when I’m in public.”
With her mission being to help young women like her embrace their skin and body, one of her big dreams is to star alongside multi-hyphenate American actor Queen Latifah.
Image: Supplied.
