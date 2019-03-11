Cassper toying with idea of expanding beyond SA borders

Cassper Nyovest could be heading to Botswana with his Fill Up series of concerts. After three years of filling up stadiums and venues in Johannesburg and Durban, he could be going international if his plans materialise, but he still wants to perform in his own backyard of Mahikeng too.

Speaking at the weekend, the hip hop giant said he was toying with a few ideas. "I’m not sure yet but it’s between Free State, Cape Town, Botswana and Rustenburg. But I’m also thinking of going home, we do have a stadium in Mahikeng, but then again Rustenburg also has the Royal Bafokeng Stadium and it’s in North West, it’s still my home."

There is no stopping Cassper. Two weeks ago he inked what he called his biggest corporate endorsement with Samsung. The Korean electronics manufacturer unveiled their latest S10 phone at Sandton City on Saturday afternoon where he gave a mini-concert, whipping admirers into a frenzy with his hits like Shebeleza and Monate Mpolaye.

Catching his breath after the show, Cassper said he was excited to be a champion ambassador for the brand. "It’s a huge brand, my biggest corporate deal. I love that they are letting me be myself. They didn’t come and say ‘you need to change your hairstyle and the way you speak’, I can still be myself and create dope properties. I’m loving it so far."

He said they shared ideas on how to create awareness around products but also how to impact the youth.