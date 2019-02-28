Hackers slam through celeb hit list: Babes Wodumo is the latest victim

It looks like hackers have discovered "meal tickets" on the socials with hacking celebrity social media accounts. Babes Wodumo is the latest celeb who fell prey to hackers, who found their way into her Instagram account.

Over the past few weeks Mzansi's famous faces including Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest and Mshoza have been hit by fraudsters.

Cassper apparently paid to get his account back while Queen B's Twitter account 'disappeared' and she only got it back on Tuesday.

Babes took to Instagram to tell fans what was the cause behind her disappearance.

"Guess who's back? Sorry for disappearing on you guys. Someone tried to hack my account and I couldn't log in at all. Heard I ain't the only one though. Thanks to everyone who's helped me get my account (back)," she said.