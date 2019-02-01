For a 4th year in a row Cassper Nyovest has declined requests to submit his music for the annual South African Music Awards (Samas).

Artists had up until January 31 to submit their entries for the 2019 edition of the awards‚ but Cass once again gave it a miss.

And not even a cute message from a fan could sway the rapper's decision.

The official Twitter account of the Samas shared a message from a fan‚ urging Cassper to submit his entry.

"Cassper‚ would you please submit your entry? We'd like to see you on the show‚" the fan said.

While the rapper thought the fan was cute‚ it wasn't enough to change his mind.

"She’s soooo cute but I’ll pass. I’m sure it’ll be an amazing show without me like every other year."