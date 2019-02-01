Cassper won't be swayed on Samas 'snub'
For a 4th year in a row Cassper Nyovest has declined requests to submit his music for the annual South African Music Awards (Samas).
Artists had up until January 31 to submit their entries for the 2019 edition of the awards‚ but Cass once again gave it a miss.
And not even a cute message from a fan could sway the rapper's decision.
The official Twitter account of the Samas shared a message from a fan‚ urging Cassper to submit his entry.
"Cassper‚ would you please submit your entry? We'd like to see you on the show‚" the fan said.
While the rapper thought the fan was cute‚ it wasn't enough to change his mind.
"She’s soooo cute but I’ll pass. I’m sure it’ll be an amazing show without me like every other year."
Cassper stopped submitting his music for consideration at the awards after his hit track Doc Shebeleza was not nominated for Song of the Year in 2015.
Last year the rapper said that after a long debate with his team‚ he decided that he did not need a Sama to prove his worth.
"I didn’t submit Thuto (his latest album) for the Samas. It’s been a long debate at the office and as much as I love making the fans happy‚ I’m just over the Samas‚" he said at the time.