Melusi Mhlungu wins big with Super Bowl food porn ad

SA's own Melusi Mhlungu has made Super Bowl history.

Undoubtedly, the biggest sporting night in the US, about 103 million Americans every year for the past 52 years tune in to decide the championship of American football.

As a result, commercials during the break cost a fortune and brands go all out to deliver splashy adverts. The Patriots beat The Rams 13-3.

Soweto-born Mhlungu's Super Bowl LIII commercial for Devour Frozen Food is one of the adverts to cause a big splash this year and has even gone viral.

"It still feels unreal. Making a Super Bowl spot is one thing, making a Super Bowl spot that people love is something else," Mhlungu gushed.

"The love I have received from back home has been incredible; it's this love that's making this moment even more memorable and special."

The 31-year-old copywriter who moved to the US in 2017, spearheaded the team that came up with the funny advert, full of sexual innuendo.

The minute-long advert features a couple struggling with "frozen food porn" addiction.