Melusi Mhlungu wins big with Super Bowl food porn ad
SA's own Melusi Mhlungu has made Super Bowl history.
Undoubtedly, the biggest sporting night in the US, about 103 million Americans every year for the past 52 years tune in to decide the championship of American football.
As a result, commercials during the break cost a fortune and brands go all out to deliver splashy adverts. The Patriots beat The Rams 13-3.
Soweto-born Mhlungu's Super Bowl LIII commercial for Devour Frozen Food is one of the adverts to cause a big splash this year and has even gone viral.
"It still feels unreal. Making a Super Bowl spot is one thing, making a Super Bowl spot that people love is something else," Mhlungu gushed.
"The love I have received from back home has been incredible; it's this love that's making this moment even more memorable and special."
The 31-year-old copywriter who moved to the US in 2017, spearheaded the team that came up with the funny advert, full of sexual innuendo.
The minute-long advert features a couple struggling with "frozen food porn" addiction.
"My boyfriend is addicted to frozen food porn. He watches it at least two to three times a day.
"The other day I found his hidden stash," the girlfriend confesses. His addiction has turned him into a three-minute man. I try to spice things up, but it didn't really work.
"He's doing it as much as at work as he is at home. Now we are into amateur food videos. This addiction can happen to anyone, it's hard to resist."
Taking Sowetan through the creative process behind the advert, Mhlungu said: "It was one of those ideas that seemed so simple and obvious that as a creative you first ignore it thinking 'you can come up with better'.
"But it's sometimes the simple and obvious ideas that end up having a great impact."
Mhlungu studied creative brand communications at Vega School.
Before moving to the US two years ago, Mhlungu has notable commercials in SA includes the KFC's slyza tsotsi ad with Cassper Nyovest and the Vodacom ads with late rapper HHP.
"I hope my story inspires SA kids to never be afraid to dream big. If I can make it they can too, but you have to first believe in your own talent before anyone else does," he advised.