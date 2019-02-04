Tshego's depression struggles: I'm working on it
Musician Tshego has opened up about his battles with depression and how he used to seek validation through his music but was often left feeling empty.
The star returned to Twitter on Monday after a short break from social media‚ revealing that he had stayed off the site because of depression.
He explained that he was not able to laugh and act like everything was fine while inside he didn't feel the same.
"I refuse to come on here and laugh and tweet to keep my engagement up when I honestly don’t feel like that inside."
Tshego‚ who confirmed late last year that he had left Cassper Nyovest's record label‚ Family Tree said he used to think acceptance of his music meant that people liked him.
The star previously touched on his depression in a shoutout to Riky Rick last year‚ telling the muso that he helped "save him".
"A few years back I was stuck in some deep depression - not trying to get out of bed‚ not trying to work‚ in tears for no reason. On top of that I was so involved in hard drugs I’d be up four days straight. If it wasn’t for a text Riky Rick sent to tell me to stop slacking and decide if I want to be successful or not‚ I don’t know if I’d have started the journey to getting better‚" he wrote.
