READER LETTER | Imperalists funding mushrooming political parties

21 February 2024 - 11:52
SA political parties.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Strange that black people can still be bought to delay the liberation agenda.

The massive sponsorship of the mushrooming political parties in our land is an indication how imperialist forces are determined to keep SA under their control, but most importantly this exposes how desperate are some of us for money that we will go at any length to acquire it.

After decades of oppression and relentless struggle by the liberation movement, one would have expected that black people would do all they could to defend the gains of freedom.

It is disturbing that some of the so-called new parties have people with liberation struggle credentials. Some going as far as having identified themselves with Bantu Biko or his ideals.

It is far from truth that all these new parties that are being established left, right and centre, are for the freedom of our people. Truth is, this is an imperialist agenda to permanently keep SA as a western block lackey and to counter initiatives such as Brics..

Because our people have been pushed to the edge by the failure of the ruling party to prioritise the liberation agenda, black people are now a fodder to disingenuous campaigns by those who claim to have their interests at heart.

Sebongile Galekhutle, email

