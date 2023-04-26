×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | New parties offer no new insights, solutions

We need a strong popular movement that can guide change

26 April 2023 - 07:56
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi and other members in leadership at the launch of the new political party at Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi and other members in leadership at the launch of the new political party at Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Last week SA was introduced to yet another newly formed political party, Rise Mzansi. Led by former associate editor of the Financial Mail and former editor of Business Day Songezo Zibi, Rise Mzansi has been touted by many in the media as an exceptional alternative to existing political parties.

This is in part due to the perilous state of existing political parties, the instability of the current party-political system and the desperation that SA finds itself in. But it is also in part due to the profile of Rise Mzansi’s steering committee.

The committee is comprised largely of individuals with extensive corporate, government and civil society experience. This includes its national chairperson, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, a respected business leader who recently served as the CEO of South African Institute of Black Property Professionals; legal head, Cilna Steyn, an entrepreneur and attorney with extensive experience in property law; and national spokesperson, Tebogo Moalusi, who has worked in leading investment banking, management consulting, private equity, ICT and insurance companies.

Others include the head of policy, political economist Mandla Isaacs, who previously worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company and director at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change; the national organiser, Makashule Gana, a former youth leader of the DA, who served in the Gauteng provincial legislasture. Esther Padi, the national coordinator, Irfaan Mangera, the civic alliances coordinator and Faeeza Lok, the community coordinator, all have extensive experience as community activists.

In a political environment where professional capacity is rarely factored in, the Rise Mzansi team is formidable. It makes sense why part of the hype around the party is about the credentials of its leaders. South Africans have come to associate the malaise in government with the lack of education and corporate expertise of elected officials.

In a knowledge-based economy, it makes sense to prioritise education and corporate/civil society experience. However, this must not be seen as the panacea to the challenges that face SA and its party-political system. My concern with Rise Mzansi and the many emerging political parties is the lack of creativity in their synthesis of the solutions to the country’s problems. Everyone seems to believe that the only way to change SA is to run for office.

And so, new political parties are continuously being formed. They offer no new insights or solutions – just the same diagnosis of the problems we all know about and the belief that they can do better than the hundreds of parties that already exist. The problem with this electoral-centric approach is that it has little appreciation of how real politics actually work, and it also doesn’t make allowance for the imagination of change that is rooted in a bottom-up approach.

It is possible to influence legislative outcomes through means such as mass mobilisation and organisation, as we saw with the fight for anti-retroviral treatment in the early 2000s, the Equal Education battle for the introduction of minimum standards in schools, the introduction of free education as a result of #FeesMustFall and many other critical interventions that have shaped government policy.

Furthermore, electoral politics, in reality, are fundamentally a game of numbers. Parties with less numbers have very little influence, particularly in parliament. Even in coalition governments in municipalities, their ability to make meaningful legislative contributions is very limited and subject to the buy-in of those parties that maintain plurality, in most cases, this being the ANC. 

We need a new government. But we also need a strong popular movement that can guide change. I would have supported Rise Mzansi if it mobilised and facilitated progressive parties forming a coalition in government while it strengthened and united civil society outside. But as things stand, it’s just another party saying what every new party says. And I’m tired of them all.

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Reflect on violation to privacy before sharing photos of children on social media

A Gauteng-based businessman and activist triggered severe backlash after he posted a photo of himself, his five-year-old daughter and his ...
Opinion
1 week ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | The mystery of beautiful, educated women who fall for criminals

We are all interested in the answer – in understanding the motivations behind a successful woman, a mother, risking it all to be with a convicted ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Jailing deadbeat dads a Pyrrhic victory

The case of this Mahikeng father may have set a legal precedence that rewrites the narrative of how the system deals with men who do not maintain ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Thought of dangerous jail escapees roaming the streets is chilling

The only thing not in dispute is this: a dangerous rapist and murderer escaped from prison, the police knew about it for months, and the man is yet ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Read into shutdown 'flop' a numbed people

There were only a handful of protesters not amounting to more than 100 in most areas, and even the main event at Church Square in Tshwane was ...
Opinion
1 month ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Coalitions formed solely to remove ANC from power futile

The former executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, Mzwandile Masina, released a book whose significance many are only now beginning to appreciate ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi