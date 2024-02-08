NTHAMBELENI GABARA | Let’s recognise, honour progress made since 1994

This year, SA commemorates the 1994 revolution at the ballot box, a pivotal moment in our history.
Unlike the tumultuous scenes of unrest, looting, and violence that preceded democracy, this year's revolution takes place peacefully, just as it did in 1994. Despite facing socio-economic challenges such as the energy crisis, unemployment, poverty and inequality, there is a sense of optimism as SA marks three decades of freedom.
This year, the focus is on reflecting on the progress made over the past 30 years and evaluating the extent to which the objectives set out in 1994 have been realised.
Additionally, attention is given to finding solutions to address the remaining challenges. The memories of the April 1994 free and fair elections, where South Africans of all racial groups were able to vote, are still fresh in the mind of the older generation that witnessed apartheid first hand and the born-frees, some of whom are turning 30 this year.
It was a turning point that led to the election of Nelson Mandela as the first democratically elected black president. If Mandela was alive today, he would undoubtedly be pleased to witness the nation’s progress towards a national identity built on mutual respect, tolerance and acceptance.
The upcoming national and provincial elections hold great significance. Unlike the landmark elections of 1994, the ballot paper is expected to be considerably longer due to the increased number of political parties vying for power.
South Africans view these elections as an opportunity to protect and strengthen their democracy. They aim to demonstrate their political maturity by voting for the political party best suited to lead them.
Mandela’s call for a cohesive society, often referred to as the Rainbow Nation, still resonates today. The ideals of non-racialism,non-sexism, justice, and equality for all, enshrined in the Bill of Rights, continue to be promoted.
The progress made in transforming the apartheid state into a democratic one is undeniable. In the years before 1994, students in rural areas had to endure long walks to makeshift schools under trees due to the lack of proper classrooms. Mandela prioritised education, resulting in the construction of modern classrooms, complete with essential facilities, at various schools across the country.
The transformation extended beyond education. Under the first democratic administration, SA underwent a construction boom. Villages and townships that lacked basic infrastructure, such as tarred roads, clinics, schools and electricity, saw significant development.
Furthermore, the public transportation system received a complete makeover. The 2010 Fifa World Cup, hosted in SA, brought unity and pride to the nation, breaking down racial divides and fostering a sense of togetherness. Political differences should be embraced within the thriving democracy that has been built. This year is not a time to declare freedom and democracy dead, but to recognise and honour the progress made and the potential for continued growth.
■ Gabara is a government communicator. He writes in his personal capacity
NTHAMBELENI GABARA | Let’s recognise, honour progress made since 1994
Image: Kevin Sutherland/ File photo
