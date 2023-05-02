By the way, it seems very difficult for SA citizens to relate a political party to its purpose. Majority of citizens see political parties as clubs that they need to join, belong to, owe loyalty to, and the vote as an expression of loyalty to such a party. Pride is derived from the party winning the elections regardless of its historical performance in office. It is then regarded as “big”. It is not about its ability to govern.
READER LETTER | Malaika misses the point, Rise Mzansi is a different party
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Your columnist Malaika Mahlatsi (Sowetan, 26th April, 2023) misses the point about Rise Mzansi party. This is what is unfortunate about our people in these times. Once it goes with the label “political party” it is seen as being exactly the same as existing political parties.
By the way, it seems very difficult for SA citizens to relate a political party to its purpose. Majority of citizens see political parties as clubs that they need to join, belong to, owe loyalty to, and the vote as an expression of loyalty to such a party. Pride is derived from the party winning the elections regardless of its historical performance in office. It is then regarded as “big”. It is not about its ability to govern.
Therefore, when a party is seen as being “big” many feel obliged to give it a mandate regardless of undisputed evidence of its incompetence and corruption over many years.
The political and electoral system of SA endorses this malady since we only vote for a party and not individuals that we can directly hold to account. This is at the core of this potentially failed state.
Rise Mzansi (should have been Rise Azania to make sense) does not appear to be splashing into this muck of a system. They put it upfront that they actually want to change the system. Therefore, you are wrong Malaika to say they are not different.
They have said they are not going to have “members”, a deviation from the existing ones, which are clubs with members that pay a joining fee. In the existing system the number of members is used as the strength of the party. This political party thing and the way it has operated makes it difficult for most to understand that it is not about numbers or whatever, but about the capacity to run the affairs of the country.
Dr Kenosi Mosalakae, Houghton
