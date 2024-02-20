×

Letters

READER LETTER | DA needs to give us a solid plan on job creation

20 February 2024 - 10:40
DA leader John Steenhuisen addresses supporters in front of the Union Buildings as part of the political party's manifesto launch in Pretoria, South Africa February 17, 2024.
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

The DA has gone to a lot of trouble to give us its rescue plan in broad brush strokes. We have heard this kind of positive rhetoric from the ANC and other parties, making promises that are never delivered.

Two million jobs to be created. Ah yes, with thousands of businesses closing their doors at an alarming rate.

So, dear DA, tell us exactly how you propose to create these jobs? Without creating additional space within the civil service. Will your rescue plan scenarios be as empty and shallow as those of the ruling party?

Don't allow yourselves to become like the ANC where it has so admirably used the "BS baffles brains" technique. We need concrete proof of your intent.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni 

