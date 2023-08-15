MAKASHULE GANA | Electoral threshold spells the end of smaller parties

Is the absence of electoral percentage thresholds one of the causes for instability in some coalition governments at municipal level? Are the existing electoral thresholds inadequate? These were some of the hotly contested issues at the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments held on August 4 and 5 at the University of the Western Cape.
The gathering brought together political parties represented in parliament and those expected to be in parliament after the 2024 elections, civil society and government. Along with our national chairperson Vuyiswa Ramokgopa and national spokesperson Tebogo Moalusi, I attended the gathering representing RISE Mzansi. We are not in parliament yet but we are working hard to represent the hopes and aspirations of our fellow South Africans after next year’s elections.
It was clear going into the gathering that the issue of percentage thresholds will be a hot potato. I use the concept “percentage” threshold because the current electoral system does provide for a percentage for a political party to gain representation in parliament, legislatures and local councils. In the 2019 election, the quota for representation to parliament was 46,632 votes – any political party that achieved this number of votes was guaranteed a seat in parliament.
The discussion document that was circulated before the gathering proposed a 1% threshold. From the political organisations that spoke, it was clear this position has the support of the political establishment, namely the ANC and DA. The idea was rightly rejected by most political and civil society organisations. In this opinion piece, I will argue why it would be an extremely rocky road we dare not travel.
When there is a suspicion of corruption, we normally say “follow the money”; when it comes to the percentage threshold debate, we must follow the seats – who stands to gain and who will lose. I will do this by using the 2019 national election outcomes to show that the proponents of this 1% threshold are motivated by a potential gain of seats they haven’t worked for.
There are 14 political parties represented in the National Assembly: the ANC (230), DA (84), EFF (44), IFP(14), FF+(10), ACDP (4), UDM (2), Cope (2), NFP(2), ATM (2), GOOD (2), AIC (2), PAC (1) and Al Jamah (1). Al Jamah received 31,468 votes. If the 1% threshold was applied to the 2019 election results, there would only be five political parties represented in the National Assembly – ANC, DA, EFF, IFP and FF+. The 18 seats that the other political parties secured would be distributed among these five parties. This would be the breakdown: ANC (240), DA (88), EFF (46), IFP (15) and FF+ (11). The biggest beneficiaries would be the ANC and DA – the political establishment.
This threshold talk smells of the floor crossing legislation of 2002 that allowed MPs to switch political parties without loosing their seats. The floor crossing legislation was endorsed by the DA (DP, NNP) and ANC. The two parties now expediently want to introduce percentage thresholds. This is actually conservative politics designed to keep the status quo by parties facing electoral decline.
As we seek solutions to the stability challenges coalition governments present, we should not pander to the politics of expediency that seek to throw out the multi-party participation that is foundational to our democracy.
If the people so choose to have 20 political parties in parliament representing them, so be it. RISE Mzansi supports the current thresholds that are contained in the electoral act and will reject any moves that will suppress the voice of the people. The people must and shall govern.
Gana is the chief organiser of RISE Mzansi
MAKASHULE GANA | Electoral threshold spells the end of smaller parties
We should not pander to the politics of expediency to save flawed coalitions
Image: Freddy Mavunda
