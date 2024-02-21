If only we could look at each other without the filters of race, colour, politics, religion, or personal preferences.
I spent time in many countries. Without exception I received from people what I gave of myself, also in SA. Friendliness was awarded with cordiality; respect with courtesy; a show of interest with openness; and caring with ubuntu/humanity.
Deep down humans have the same basic needs and dreams. People want to live in dignity and peace. Through their vote, they want to have a say in how they are governed. They want quality education and training for their children, and they want a security net when they are old, sick or unemployed. Where governments focus on these communalities, the full potential of a nation is developed and there is unity. When the focus is on differences, it is not and division rules.
History tells a story of divide and rule with a focus on differences. Differences like colour, language, religion and culture, served to determine political dispensations, to draw borders and to conclude political alliances.
This pattern runs through the history of humanity. It will take a few generations to change the deep-seated patterns and overcome the backlogs of the past. However, there are progress with nation building in many countries with diverse populations. Canada is a prime example. They treat diversity as an asset and not as a burden.
In spite of our legacy of being apart and unequal, there is progress in SA, beginning to come together in schools, at universities, in the workplace, in churches, on the sport fields and increasingly in integrated suburbs.
Each one of us must be the difference we want to see in the world.
Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Focus on what we have in common
Image: 123rf
If only we could look at each other without the filters of race, colour, politics, religion, or personal preferences.
I spent time in many countries. Without exception I received from people what I gave of myself, also in SA. Friendliness was awarded with cordiality; respect with courtesy; a show of interest with openness; and caring with ubuntu/humanity.
Deep down humans have the same basic needs and dreams. People want to live in dignity and peace. Through their vote, they want to have a say in how they are governed. They want quality education and training for their children, and they want a security net when they are old, sick or unemployed. Where governments focus on these communalities, the full potential of a nation is developed and there is unity. When the focus is on differences, it is not and division rules.
History tells a story of divide and rule with a focus on differences. Differences like colour, language, religion and culture, served to determine political dispensations, to draw borders and to conclude political alliances.
This pattern runs through the history of humanity. It will take a few generations to change the deep-seated patterns and overcome the backlogs of the past. However, there are progress with nation building in many countries with diverse populations. Canada is a prime example. They treat diversity as an asset and not as a burden.
In spite of our legacy of being apart and unequal, there is progress in SA, beginning to come together in schools, at universities, in the workplace, in churches, on the sport fields and increasingly in integrated suburbs.
Each one of us must be the difference we want to see in the world.
Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | SA needs a leader who can unify the nation
FRANCIS PETERSEN | Successful varsity journey starts long before students set foot on campus
COLIN CHASI | Embracing diversity, the Springboks’ lessons for universities
ZIZI KODWA | Springboks’ World Cup triumph points the way towards building a winning nation
READER LETTER | DA, ANC must join forces to save SA
VINCENT RASEROKA | Vuka uzenzele spirit can nourish mining sector’s soul
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos