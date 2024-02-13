READER LETTER | Spoilt for choice voters still don't know who to vote for

It’s interesting that many citizens don’t know which political party to vote for in the forthcoming elections, yet there are more than 300 parties in this country.
Voters should be spoilt for choice. The opposite seems true. The other day I went to the local Checkers in Kagiso. While I was in the queue to pay for my items, the teller was holding an interesting political discussion with some customers.
They were also complaining about load shedding and poor service delivery. When I was next to pay, the teller told the other customer that she’s going to vote for the DA. I politely asked why. “Because I’m tired of the corrupt and inept ANC,” she responded with wide eyes.
I assured her that I was not trying to dissuade her but wanted to understand the reason decided to vote for the official opposition. The same day, an old friend told me he was going to vote for the MK party.
I asked why. “Because Jacob Zuma is the only one who can deliver. That man has done a lot for this country. Pity he was suppressed by the ANC. When we vote for him this time, he will take this country forward,” he said.
I take it he is not aware that Msholozi won’t be on the ballot paper. I was not sold, and further questioned him. I pointed out to him that the MK party has less than six months in existence and has no elected leadership or policies.
So, I wanted to know why he is going to vote for it. He answered with a whole lot of balderdash. What I have picked up is that many voters are going to vote on the basis of emotions and sentiment in the next elections.
They are not looking at policies, records and party promises. The more things change, the more they remain the same. Are political parties doing enough to woo voters? Methinks not, except for a few.
But after 29 years of our hard-earned democracy, voters should know what to look for in a political party before deciding to vote for it. Maybe we need voter education.
Thabile Mange, Kagiso
