Our nation is preparing for a general election in 2024, an event whose trajectory is frightening.
The once-impregnable ANC will garner 40% of the votes, the DA will be ousted as the official opposition getting 19%, the EFF will become the official opposition gathering 22% of the national vote.
Julius Malema will become the defacto president in a marriage of convenience with the ANC. Our country is in the throes of an escalating crisis as political skeletons are displayed to a stunned populace.
Honest politicians have become a rare commodity. Former US president Theodore Roosvelt offered these words of wisdom: “We cannot afford to differ on the question of honesty…Honesty is …an absolute prerequisite to efficient service to the public.”
When a society loses sight of the distinction between truth-telling and lying, what happens is that truth, critical thought and fact finding as conditions of democracy are reduced to mere platitudes, which in turn reinforce moral indifferences and political impotence.
The history of governance in post-apartheid SA is a continuing manifestation of the struggle for power among the elite. It is uninspiring that so many people are so cynical about our politicians. Rhetorical embraces of transparency are routinely made and then ignored by politicians of all hues.
Farouk Araie, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Our leaders are not transparent
Image: Kevin Sutherland/ File photo
