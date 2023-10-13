×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Rise Mzansi a very promising party

13 October 2023 - 09:49
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi and other members in leadership at the launch of the new political party at Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi and other members in leadership at the launch of the new political party at Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Rise Mzansi is a community-driven initiative where no one leader plays the lead guitar, as we see with others where everyone wants to be president.

They are young, refreshing and an extremely promising party that can bena political home for all South Africans. Maybe just what our young democratic SA needs. Then they have a nice “Killorbeez-beatz vibe” that gives you a bounce in your step and cheers you up for the day. Their T-shirt slogan, “2024 is our 1994”, is spot-on.

Although 1994 was one of the most important times in our history, I see 2024 as a water shed year. I have listened to several political leaders’ interviews on various discussion forums.

I suggest we all do it as it broadens your thinking. Our politics require us to start doing things differently. Rise Mzansi gives me hope after listening to Vuyiswa Ramokgopa. I haven’t heard so much wisdom and insight from a young politician in a long time!

At their “Convention for the People” with 800 delegates in Joburg, the party ’s leader Songezo Zibi said: “We must tell those who think we are political service providers they must choose from, that those days are over.

“That is the old politics of stadiums full of people waiting to hear another roll of false promises and exaggerated achievements when the country is on fire.

“We are here because Rise Mzansi’s volunteers and supporters have decided it is impossible to get new results while keeping the same old tired politicians and their political parties in place.”

We do need a different calibre of persons in South African politics. Rise Mzansi may indeed be the answer. I recently spoke to a young gentleman. He told me that politics in the country must change. He is now going to look out for Rise Mzansi.

Marianne Barnard, Durban

DA’s Nomsa Marchesi joins Rise Mzansi

Another DA public representative has jumped ship, this time to the newly established Rise Mzansi.
News
1 month ago

MAKASHULE GANA | Electoral threshold spells the end of smaller parties

As we seek solutions to the stability challenges coalition governments present, we should not pander to the politics of expediency that seek to throw ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Ex-journalist Zibi forms new political party

Rise Mzansi, SA's newest political party says the ANC represents failure, despair, incompetence and corruption which is why the country needs a ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban