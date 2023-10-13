Rise Mzansi is a community-driven initiative where no one leader plays the lead guitar, as we see with others where everyone wants to be president.
They are young, refreshing and an extremely promising party that can bena political home for all South Africans. Maybe just what our young democratic SA needs. Then they have a nice “Killorbeez-beatz vibe” that gives you a bounce in your step and cheers you up for the day. Their T-shirt slogan, “2024 is our 1994”, is spot-on.
Although 1994 was one of the most important times in our history, I see 2024 as a water shed year. I have listened to several political leaders’ interviews on various discussion forums.
I suggest we all do it as it broadens your thinking. Our politics require us to start doing things differently. Rise Mzansi gives me hope after listening to Vuyiswa Ramokgopa. I haven’t heard so much wisdom and insight from a young politician in a long time!
At their “Convention for the People” with 800 delegates in Joburg, the party ’s leader Songezo Zibi said: “We must tell those who think we are political service providers they must choose from, that those days are over.
“That is the old politics of stadiums full of people waiting to hear another roll of false promises and exaggerated achievements when the country is on fire.
“We are here because Rise Mzansi’s volunteers and supporters have decided it is impossible to get new results while keeping the same old tired politicians and their political parties in place.”
We do need a different calibre of persons in South African politics. Rise Mzansi may indeed be the answer. I recently spoke to a young gentleman. He told me that politics in the country must change. He is now going to look out for Rise Mzansi.
Marianne Barnard, Durban
READER LETTER | Rise Mzansi a very promising party
Image: Freddy Mavunda
