The letter “DA needs to give us a solid plan on job creation” refers. The DA’s commitment to creating 2-million jobs is no mere rhetoric.
Our plan, as stated in our manifesto, is to unleash private sector job growth by boosting domestic savings to promote investment, reforming labour law to encourage job growth and investing in education and skills development.
The impact of this, according to expert economic modelling, is that 2-million new private sector jobs will be created as a result of these reforms. The proof of the pudding is our track record where we govern.
Over the past five years, 64.9% of all new jobs in SA were created in the DA-run Western Cape. We prioritise tangible results over empty promises. Our manifesto commitment to job creation is grounded in proven success.
Ashor Sarupen, DA MP
READER LETTER | DA has proven track record on creating jobs
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/Reuters
The letter “DA needs to give us a solid plan on job creation” refers. The DA’s commitment to creating 2-million jobs is no mere rhetoric.
Our plan, as stated in our manifesto, is to unleash private sector job growth by boosting domestic savings to promote investment, reforming labour law to encourage job growth and investing in education and skills development.
The impact of this, according to expert economic modelling, is that 2-million new private sector jobs will be created as a result of these reforms. The proof of the pudding is our track record where we govern.
Over the past five years, 64.9% of all new jobs in SA were created in the DA-run Western Cape. We prioritise tangible results over empty promises. Our manifesto commitment to job creation is grounded in proven success.
Ashor Sarupen, DA MP
READER LETTER | DA needs to give us a solid plan on job creation
LISTEN | Black DA member 'wants apartheid back'
DA unveils 'rescue plan for SA' on lawns of Union Buildings
READER LETTER | Our leaders are not transparent
Ramaphosa betrayed Tintswalo, says Steenhuisen
READER LETTER | Spoilt for choice voters still don't know who to vote for
LISTEN | Malema’s stern rules for EFF leadership and MPs as party ‘prepares to govern’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos