READER LETTER | DA has proven track record on creating jobs

21 February 2024 - 11:50
The DA launched its election manifesto on the lawn of the Union Buildings at the weekend.
The letter “DA needs to give us a solid plan on job creation” refers. The DA’s commitment to creating 2-million jobs is no mere rhetoric.

Our plan, as stated in our manifesto, is to unleash private sector job growth by boosting domestic savings to promote investment, reforming labour law to encourage job growth and investing in education and skills development.

The impact of this, according to expert economic modelling, is that 2-million new private sector jobs will be created as a result of these reforms. The proof of the pudding is our track record where we govern.

Over the past five years, 64.9% of all new jobs in SA were created in the DA-run Western Cape. We prioritise tangible results over empty promises. Our manifesto commitment to job creation is grounded in proven success.

Ashor Sarupen, DA MP

