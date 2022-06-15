Opposition must ignore ANC fights and fight for people
Opposition parties should not entertain ANC factional battles to blame the president for not reporting burglary at his farm.
We expect opposition leaders to be vocal on issues that impact the lives of the voters. Leave the ANC to fight its factional battles for their own political survival and address the issues affecting the citizens, which are job creation, education, energy crisis and public transport.
Harry Sebati, Mamelodi West
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.