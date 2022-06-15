×

Letters

Opposition must ignore ANC fights and fight for people

By READER LETTER - 15 June 2022 - 10:49
FILE IMAGE: Opposition political parties' leaders marching.
Image: Genevieve Quintal

Opposition parties should not entertain ANC factional battles to blame the president for not reporting burglary at his farm.       

We expect opposition leaders to be vocal on issues that impact the lives of the voters. Leave the ANC to fight its factional battles for their own political survival and address the issues affecting the citizens, which are job creation, education, energy crisis and public transport.

Harry Sebati, Mamelodi West 

