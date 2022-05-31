State power in SA needs to open up for nonpolitical players to step in

Key to 'the people shall govern' ideal should not be in the hands of politicians or parties

It has become common to hear South African’s lament that they do not know who to vote for. In a country in which 325 political parties and over 1,000 independent candidates contested the 2021 local government elections, it should concern us that so many people are at pains to decide who to give their vote to.



The consequence? More and more SA voters are retreating from the political arena and refusing to engage and participate in democratic processes like voting. From a population of about 40m eligible voters, only 28m were registered by the time the local government elections were held in 2021, and only 12m people in fact voted...