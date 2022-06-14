×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Cyril a better politician than his ANC comrades

By Reader Letter - 14 June 2022 - 11:28
I still believe Ramaphosa is a better politician than his comrades, the writer says.
I still believe Ramaphosa is a better politician than his comrades, the writer says.
Image: POOL New

We will never hear the end of this saga (Phala Phala farm robbery) from opposition parties and politicians with pending corruption cases. Very ironic.

The EFF wasted no time joining the chorus. They even tried to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from addressing parliament since they had already judged him. But speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was not amused, she threw them out into the streets where they belong.

Not to be outdone was public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. She was ready to pounce on the president and deliver his head to Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule. But Ramaphosa pulled a fast one on her and I am glad he did.

That was long overdue. She blatantly protected the culprits in the Estina dairy farm corruption. I still believe Ramaphosa is a better politician than his comrades. Half of them are about to spend the rest of their lives frequenting our courts of law. 

W Zondi, Carletonville

Phala Phala Ankole auction ‘will not accept any cash’

The organisers of a cattle auction to be held at president Cyril Ramaphosa’s  infamous Phala Phala farm have stressed that no cash will be exchanged ...
News
3 hours ago

Parly antics soil our hard-won freedoms

The scenes of violence witnessed in parliament last week were a sad reminder of how the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Opinion
1 day ago

‘There cannot be different laws for the rich’: Archbishop Makgoba on 'farmgate'

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged authorities to be transparent about the investigation into the alleged theft of money at President Cyril ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'