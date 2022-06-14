Cyril a better politician than his ANC comrades

We will never hear the end of this saga (Phala Phala farm robbery) from opposition parties and politicians with pending corruption cases. Very ironic.

The EFF wasted no time joining the chorus. They even tried to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from addressing parliament since they had already judged him. But speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was not amused, she threw them out into the streets where they belong.

Not to be outdone was public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. She was ready to pounce on the president and deliver his head to Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule. But Ramaphosa pulled a fast one on her and I am glad he did.

That was long overdue. She blatantly protected the culprits in the Estina dairy farm corruption. I still believe Ramaphosa is a better politician than his comrades. Half of them are about to spend the rest of their lives frequenting our courts of law.

W Zondi, Carletonville