Humbled British PM apologises after fine for lockdown birthday bash

“I understand the anger that many will feel that I, myself, fell short, when it came to observing the very rules which the government I lead had introduced to protect the public,” he said in a televised interview from his country residence Chequers.

It is believed to be the first time a British leader has been found to have broken the law while in office.

Johnson swept to power in 2019 on a promise to complete Britain's exit from the European Union, but his premiership has suffered a series of controversies and missteps in recent months.

Revelations about boozy Downing Street parties provoked resignation calls from lawmakers in his own Conservative Party earlier this year. However, that pressure has abated with the war in Ukraine in which he has sought to play a leading role in the West's response.

INITIAL DENIALS

Some of the gatherings took place when people could not attend funerals or say farewell to loved ones dying in hospital.

After the events were first reported in late 2021, Johnson said there were no parties and that all rules were followed.

He later apologised to parliament for attending one event, which he said he thought was work-related. He also apologised to Queen Elizabeth for another at which staff partied on the eve of her husband's funeral.

In June 2020, when Johnson's birthday party took place, people from different households were not allowed to meet indoors and were asked to maintain a two-metre distance from each other.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK group said it was “still unbelievably painful” that Johnson had broken his own rules when they were unable to be with dying loved ones.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said Johnson and Sunak had dishonoured the sacrifices people had made during the pandemic as well as their own offices of state.

“This is the first time in the history of our country that a prime minister has been found to be in breach of the law, and then he lied repeatedly to the public about it,” Starmer said.

“Britain deserves better, they have to go.”

MAJORITY THINK HE SHOULD QUIT

A snap poll for YouGov found 57% of voters thought he should resign and 75% believed he had knowingly lied. In another survey by Savanta ComRes, 61% said he should quit.

The prime minister's immediate future will be determined by Conservative lawmakers, who can trigger a leadership challenge if 54 of the party's 360 parliamentary members demand a confidence vote.