Tshwane mayor delivers state of city address amid disruptions by EFF, ANC

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams faced delays in delivering his state of the city address as opposition parties attempted to have council speaker Murunwa Makwarela recuse himself.

The EFF and the ANC fought hard to have Makwarela recuse himself over a council investigation into allegations raised by a council employee, Tiyiselani Babane, involving the use of blue lights and alleged sexual assault, among other things.

They argued that Makwarela had previously recused himself while the council investigated the matter over 60 days.

EFF leader in council Obakeng Ramabodu was the first to raise the matter, asking for clarity over the investigation against Makwerela. He was supported by ANC councillor Kgomotso Masilela, who also objected to Makwerela presiding over the meeting, accusing him of having broken the law.

Williams and council chief whip Christo van den Heever were among those who came to the defence of Makwarela.

Makwarela finally ruled that Williams must continue with his speech on the basis that his matter was not part of the agenda on the day.