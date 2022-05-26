Parties demand details about Xolile George’s appointment as new parliament boss

Opposition parties in the National Assembly’s programming committee joined forces to ensure all details regarding Xolile George’s appointment as the new secretary to parliamentary are discussed, even if not in public.

The issues around George’s salary, terms and conditions and other matters related to his employment have been referred to a special meeting of the chief whips forum, which meets behind closed doors.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has also pledged to take political party leaders into confidence.

The two houses of parliament, without much explanation, withdrew a motion to approve George’s appointment as the new secretary on Wednesday.

“The motion on the appointment of the STP will, by agreement, stand over,” house chairperson Grace Boroto said at the beginning of the day’s plenary session.

At Thursday morning’s programming committee, the EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi raised the matter.