Human settlements 'war room' to monitor spending of R33bn budget

Human settlements minister Mamoloko Kubayi on Tuesday announced that the department had established a 'war room' to speed up its service delivery objectives.

Kubayi was tabling the human settlements budget in a hybrid sitting of parliament.

With the establishment of the war room, promised Kubayi, bottlenecks and slow service delivery would be a thing of the past.

Dan Gorbachev Mashitisho, who was previously the administration boss of the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, would head the war room, she said.

Mashitisho would work with a team of “highly specialised individuals” including Abongile Dyarhiwe who brings expertise in construction, Patience Ndlovu, a specialist in urban planning, and Dr Ephraim Tau who is a governance guru.

Kwena Maphoto, an infrastructure development specialist who is a professional technologist in civil engineering, will complete the war room team.

The priorities include: