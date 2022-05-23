Ramaphosa calls Moerane ‘model of a servant leader’

Phalatse shares on mutual respect shared by political rivals

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse caused some murmurs at the funeral of her ANC predecessor, Mpho Moerane, when she said the deceased was also supportive of her despite the deep political differences between their parties.



While Phalatse shared how Moerane pledged his support for her mayorship on the day she was elected mayor under the condition that the ANC wards would also be taken care of. However, many ANC members in the crowd seemed annoyed by the statement and caused some commotion while others applauded the friendship and respect the two showed each other...