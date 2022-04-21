Joburg mayor Phalatse to deliver her first State of the City Address
The speech will take place at the Connie Bapela council chamber at the Metro Centre in Braamfontein at 10am
City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will deliver her maiden State of the City Address on Thursday.
The speech will take place at the Connie Bapela council chamber at the Metro Centre in Braamfontein at 10am...
