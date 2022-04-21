×

South Africa

Joburg mayor Phalatse to deliver her first State of the City Address

The speech will take place at the Connie Bapela council chamber at the Metro Centre in Braamfontein at 10am

21 April 2022 - 08:33
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will deliver her maiden State of the City Address on Thursday.

The speech will take place at the Connie Bapela council chamber at the Metro Centre in Braamfontein at 10am...

