To parents of toddler killed in Beirut blast, Lebanon's vote 'means everything'

Their index fingers stained with purple ink, Paul and Tracy Naggear emerged solemnly on Sunday from a polling station in the Lebanese capital – less than 2km from where their daughter was killed in a chemical blast less than two years ago.

The couple just voted in parliamentary elections, the first since the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed more than 215 people, including their three-year-old daughter Alexandra, nicknamed Lexou.

Many blame the disaster on safety failings by top political and security officials. Some candidates have sought to make accountability for the blast - investigations into which have stalled - a main campaign issue.

"This moment means everything for me and Tracy," said Paul, a 37-year-old engineer, wearing a mask with "August 4" stitched onto it.

"For us today, the most important thing is justice for our daughter... If the ruling parties stay in power then we know that won't happen. What's standing between us and justice are these elections," he told Reuters.