ANC not the force to lead SA
In his political report to the ANC elective conference at the weekend, Eastern Cape leader Oscar Mabuyane correctly characterised the party as one that is increasingly losing credibility and public trust.
He attributes this to its failure to deliver on its responsibility in government and the high levels of corruption and corporate capture of state institutions. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.