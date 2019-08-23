Major Mandisa Mfeka urges women to aim high

Major Mandisa Mfeka believes that women working in male-dominated spaces have to accept that their ability to do their work has nothing to do with their gender but simply their competence.

Mfeka became an overnight star when she flew one of the five SA Airforce Hawk Mk 120 aircraft over Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria during the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa in May.

As the country celebrates Women's Month, Mfeka said society had placed pressure on women and that had an impact on how they see themselves and the roles they play.

"The social pressures of a woman to be good, beautiful and desirable . put a lot of pressure on the female body. What I'd like to encourage women to do is to be powerful ... and that they don't need to subscribe to roles that don't resonate with them. They can do things that in the past were perceived to be [the domain of] males," she said.

Mfeka, 29, is SA's first black female combat pilot in the SA National Defence Force and has learned the traits of working in male-dominated environment.

"Understand that your aptitude and your skills are not dimmed down or nullified by being a woman. Tap into your power, tap into your strength and from there you will be able to do the job as you are required.

"When you are in an aeroplane, it does not know whether a woman or a man is sitting in the cockpit. It simply does what it is told to do," Mfeka said.