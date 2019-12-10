Sometimes dreams do come true, says belle of the ball

Financial misfortune may have closed the door on Zozibini Tunzi 's final varsity year, but now she is basking on world's glory.

Since then she has kicked many doors open as she was crowned Miss Universe early yesterday morning (SA time), just three months after being crowned Miss South Africa 2019. Tunzi, 26, spoke proudly about diversifying beauty and the importance of women and girls taking the lead.

She was studying towards a public relations management diploma at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology back in 2016 when she ran out of funds. "When I got kicked out of school because I could not afford fees, I was distraught because in my mind, my life was over.

"I was supposed to graduate the following year but in the blink of an eye everything I had worked so hard towards was over.

"But because I am a strong person, when this happened to me, I decided to fight. I was not going down without a battle. So I stopped feeling sorry for myself and started chasing my dreams."