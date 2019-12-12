Homeless in showdown with 'abusive' Cape officials
The row between homeless people and the City of Cape Town comes to a head in the high court on Thursday, when six women and a man who live on the streets challenge the council’s right to issue compliance notices, fines and summonses under “cruel” by-laws.
They also want to stop law enforcement harassing and abusing the homeless or seizing their property.
