Homeless in showdown with 'abusive' Cape officials

By Dave Chambers - 12 December 2019 - 11:12
Two men sleep on the pavement outside the College of Cape Town.
Image: GroundUp/Masixole Feni

The row between homeless people and the City of Cape Town comes to a head in the high court on Thursday, when six women and a man who live on the streets challenge the council’s right to issue compliance notices, fines and summonses under “cruel” by-laws.

They also want to stop law enforcement harassing and abusing the homeless or seizing their property.

