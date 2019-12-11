Not just clever, beautiful and inspiring, Miss Universe can sing too
Zozibini Tunzi has proved she's a jack of all trades and we can't help but stan.
On Sunday, she wowed judges and the world with her powerful stage presence to claim the Miss Universe crown in Atlanta, US. Then on Tuesday, videos of her singing impressed many, based on social media reactions.
In one of the videos making the rounds on social media, Zozibini can be heard singing Nobody But You by Elle Tisane.
So we have a singing #MissUniverseSouthAfrica2019 mabethunana... #ZozibiniTunzi pic.twitter.com/dmUcdbiuAH— Dumza Maswana (@dumzamaswana) December 10, 2019
In another, the multitalented beauty queen can be heard singing Jennifer Hudson‘s Giving Myself.
Zozibini can also be heard covering Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud.
Filled with pride, Elle complimented Zozibini on her voice.
“The pride we all have. You are so deserving of this. Keep taking up space sis. You are loved!” she shared on Instagram.
On Twitter, many also praised the newly crowned queen.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions: