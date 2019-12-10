Zozibini Tunzi is a model of persistence

We congratulate the newly crowned Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, sithi sibamba ngazo Zozibini (we are grateful!)

Tunzi's story is one of resilience and perseverance that should be celebrated by all South Africans.

She beat 90 other hopefuls to bag the coveted title yesterday morning, just three months after winning Miss South Africa 2019.

This year was her second shot at Miss SA after she only made it to the finals in 2016. She never gave up after losing but came back with more confidence and made it, becoming the first black woman to win the local title while proudly wearing her natural hair.

Today, she is one of the most famous faces in the world. Girls and young women all over the world look up to her knowing that one does not need a weave to be accepted as beautiful on an international stage.

They know that all they need is intelligence and confidence to impress the judges and woo the audience, like Tunzi did when she answered the questions brilliantly.