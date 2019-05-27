WATCH | 'Nothing is impossible' - Saray Khumalo on conquering Mount Everest

One of the things that drove Khumalo was her fundraising. She has previously raised more than R1m for the Nelson Mandela Foundation for school libraries. For this journey, she was raising money for orphans to finish university through the Dr Thandi Ndlovu Foundation.

At the top of the world, she thought, "it’s just realising anything is possible that finally it has been done. Just realising a child is sitting somewhere in the dark … and may have a journey of hope to actually conquer their own Everest, whatever their Everest is".

With her at the media conference was team exhibition leader from Ireland Noel Hanna, who has summited Everest nine times.

She said Hanna kept telling her to remove her oxygen mask for her photo on the summit, so that people could see her face.

"People keep asking me is that really you?" Khumalo said of the photo in which her face cannot be seen under the mask and glasses.

"That is me. I wasn’t going to remove the oxygen mask."

Khumalo said the reason she thinks she made it to the top this time was "because God made a way. It was the right time. It is his time."

At the top, Khumalo realised she still had to descend, the most dangerous part of the climb. "Suddenly you realise Noel's voice at back of mind that the summit is only halfway to getting there."