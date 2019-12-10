Entertainment

LootLove on Zozibini Tunzi's signature look: 'You are everything and beyond'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 10 December 2019 - 06:43
LootLove.
LootLove.
Image: Instagram/Luthando Shosha

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi wowed the judges and the world with her natural hair and stage presence to claim the crown on Sunday.

The pageant took place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

On social media, TV and radio personality LootLove expressed her love for Zozibini's trending haircut and how crowns sit well on it.

Since the 25-year-old was crowned Miss SA in August, her natural haircut has become a huge talking point.

Last week, LootLove defended Zozibini after a social media user said she looked “like a boy”.

“To you, looking like a boy is an insult. To her: she broke barriers with that same look.”

LootLove was not the only celeb who shared her excitement at Zozibini winning the Miss Universe title.

Here are some of the other congratulatory messages from SA celebs.

Zozibini Tunzi wins Miss Universe

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | SA's Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019.
Entertainment
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X