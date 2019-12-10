LootLove on Zozibini Tunzi's signature look: 'You are everything and beyond'
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi wowed the judges and the world with her natural hair and stage presence to claim the crown on Sunday.
The pageant took place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, US.
On social media, TV and radio personality LootLove expressed her love for Zozibini's trending haircut and how crowns sit well on it.
???? Powerful!!!!!! @zozitunzi!! Yhu! You are everything and beyond! Always had it! pic.twitter.com/de24NxlxNG— ? LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) December 9, 2019
Since the 25-year-old was crowned Miss SA in August, her natural haircut has become a huge talking point.
Last week, LootLove defended Zozibini after a social media user said she looked “like a boy”.
“To you, looking like a boy is an insult. To her: she broke barriers with that same look.”
LootLove was not the only celeb who shared her excitement at Zozibini winning the Miss Universe title.
Here are some of the other congratulatory messages from SA celebs.
Congratulations @zozitunzi on representing SA and yourself in a truly regal manner. So so so proud. #MissUniverse2019 #SouthAfrica #Mzansi— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) December 9, 2019
In a world of conformity , being yourself is the most powerful thing you can be. We lead by the light of our example! ????. Congratulations gorgeous girl! You’re a bright shining star ?#MissUniverse2019 #misssouthafrica pic.twitter.com/CJYIWbBotB— First African Barbie ? (@Miss_LIRA) December 9, 2019
This moment! The calm, the composure. Then the parents❤️❤️❤️ #MissUniverse2019 #ZozibiniTunzi https://t.co/uR19IhoJlV— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) December 9, 2019
can the #springboks please return the favour, and meet #zozibinitunzi at the airport when she arrives! #strongertogether ?????❤?— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) December 9, 2019
She's not just queen of the world, but South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi is THE QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE!! Make this trend go through the stratosphere!! Huge congratulations!! ???? #ZozibiniTunzi #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/jRVBo91g8u— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) December 9, 2019
Our Queen. So poised and graceful. So deserving. That crown. This moment. So perfectly fitting on you. @zozitunzi Your win has done more for us than you can possibly imagine. #Representation #MissUniverse2019 #ZozibiniTunzi #BrownSkinGirl #SouthAfrica ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/qFoYcmoW34— #OwnYourThrone? (@Boity) December 9, 2019
That’s it. She did it ?????????????????. Congratulations @zozitunzi. Oh sukani madodaaaaaa???????????? !!! #ZozibiniTunzi #MissUniverse2019— Thembisa Nxumalo (@tembisa) December 9, 2019
If you’re one of those that secretly shaded #ZozibiniTunzi after her win but are now singing victory, recognize that you are guilty of this:— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) December 9, 2019
A South African must be validated by the world before they are acknowledged at home.
It’s a terrible cancerous mindset.
Its been a great year for South African talent gloabally & tonight is no different. Congrats are in order to our melanated African Goddess. Doing it for the continent. Blessings to you sisi @zozitunzi #MissUniverseSouthAfrica#MissUniverse #zoziformissuniverse #ZozibiniTunzi pic.twitter.com/GQ7jntoTH5— #DJSBU (@djsbu) December 8, 2019
Brown Skin Miss Universe with her natural pure HAIR! You are so inspirational and courageous. As a South African I’m so proud. @zozitunzi #ZozibiniTunzi #MissUniverse2019 #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/Pb1AwEZIwZ— The BABY BOY (@lasizwe) December 9, 2019
Miss Universe ! I feel beautiful. Something all young girls of colour should feel! ! It’s “BLACK GIRL MAGIC” DAY! Welldone Queen! #ZozibiniTunzi pic.twitter.com/t1Ap6ghDvH— #RapUp2019 (@Gigi_Lamayne) December 9, 2019
