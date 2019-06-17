Major Mandisa Nomcebo Mfeka has been reaching for the skies since the age of five, when she watched her first airshow.

Today, she is Africa’s first female fighter jet pilot, flying for the South African Air Force (SAAF) during the nation’s most prestigious events, including the recent inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Born in Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal, Major Mfeka became fascinated with aviation when her mother first took her to an airshow at the Virginia Airport in Durban. At that stage, she had no idea that she would one day take to the skies herself.

When she was 16, however, her life changed forever.

Major Mfeka has taken Africa by storm and is breaking the chains of gender stereotypes.

“I was researching careers in maths and science and saw a SAAF advert, outlining the requirements to be a pilot or navigator. I realised that I could potentially have a career in aviation and was so excited that I couldn’t sleep,” said Major Mfeka, who is now 29 years old.

Straight after graduating from high school, she joined the air force in 2008 as an airman. She officially achieved her SAAF wings in 2011, and progressed quickly through the ranks to become a qualified pilot and then captain. Today, she holds the esteemed rank of major and flies the British-made Hawk Mk120 from the Airforce Base Makhado in Limpopo.